Big Ten says teams will forfeit games canceled because of COVID-19 cases

Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes gets past the tackle of Tre Person #24 of the Michigan State Spartans during a first half run at Spartan Stadium on December 05, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With Ohio State’s opener 10 days away — on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Minnesota — the Big Ten announced its policy Monday for football games canceled because of COVID-19.

The Big Ten has decided that if a team cannot play because of COVID-19 cases in its program that it will forfeit that game and that the game cannot postponed or rescheduled.

“That contest shall be considered a loss for the team impacted by COVID-19 and a win for its opponent in the conference standings,” a statement from the league said.

In the event that neither team is able to play a game, it will be considered a no contest.

In 2020, the season was delayed because of the pandemic. Ohio State played only six regular-season games, with the first on Oct. 24, but three other games were canceled, including the season-ender against Michigan.

Still, the Buckeyes advanced to the Big Ten championship game, where they defeated Northwestern, and to the College Football Playoff, where they defeated Clemson in a semifinal and lost to Alabama in the national championship game.