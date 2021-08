Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the eleventh day of training camp on August 10, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – Baker Mayfield will not play in the Browns first season game on Saturday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Mayfield joins most starting quarterbacks across the league who will not take the field in preseason Week 1.

It’s likely more Cleveland starters will not play. Stefanski will make those announcements later this week.

The Browns and the Jaguars kick off in Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Saturday.