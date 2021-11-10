National Signing Day: Where local athletes are going to college

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than a dozen local high school athletes took advantage of the NCAA’s early signing period on Wednesday.
Here’s a list of the local athletes and where they have committed to college:
- Landon Beidelschies, Canfield: Ohio State Baseball
- Haley Croyle, Hubbard: Akron Softball
- Bella DiNardo, Kennedy Catholic: Alderson Broaddus Basketball
- Carter Gill, Hickory: Buffalo Wrestling
- Abbie Householder, Canfield: Youngstown State Volleyball
- Joseph Iberis, Poland: John Carroll Soccer
- Cole Litman, Cardinal Mooney: Indiana University of Pennsylvania Baseball
- Kendall Nigh, Poland: Duquesne Diving
- Nick Plant, Canfield: Virginia Tech Track/Cross Country
- Joe Roth, Austintown Fitch: Akron Baseball
- Nate Shaw, Canfield: Wright State Baseball
- Alyssa Sheely, Ursuline: Slippery Rock Softball
- Maddy Taylor, Austintown Fitch: Seton Hill Softball
- Clay Wiesen, Hickory: Tennessee Tech Baseball