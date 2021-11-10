National Signing Day: Where local athletes are going to college

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than a dozen local high school athletes took advantage of the NCAA’s early signing period on Wednesday.

Here’s a list of the local athletes and where they have committed to college:

  • Landon Beidelschies, Canfield: Ohio State Baseball
  • Haley Croyle, Hubbard: Akron Softball
  • Bella DiNardo, Kennedy Catholic: Alderson Broaddus Basketball
  • Carter Gill, Hickory: Buffalo Wrestling
  • Abbie Householder, Canfield: Youngstown State Volleyball
  • Joseph Iberis, Poland: John Carroll Soccer
  • Cole Litman, Cardinal Mooney: Indiana University of Pennsylvania Baseball
  • Kendall Nigh, Poland: Duquesne Diving
  • Nick Plant, Canfield: Virginia Tech Track/Cross Country
  • Joe Roth, Austintown Fitch: Akron Baseball
  • Nate Shaw, Canfield: Wright State Baseball
  • Alyssa Sheely, Ursuline: Slippery Rock Softball
  • Maddy Taylor, Austintown Fitch: Seton Hill Softball
  • Clay Wiesen, Hickory: Tennessee Tech Baseball

