Coach Ryan Day held a news conference to discuss the incoming class. You can watch the press conference in the video player above.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Just a little over two weeks before Ohio State plays Georgia in the College Football Playoff, Buckeyes fans are getting a glimpse into the team’s future.
More than a dozen players from across the country have signed letters of intent Wednesday to become Ohio State football players next season. According to 247Sports, the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class ranks seventh in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten.
“If you look at the 19 players we’ve brought in here, these are the best guys in the country,” said Ohio State head coach Ryan Day on the 2023 class. “We addressed a good portion of our needs but I don’t think we are quite there yet.” Day alluded to addressing the team’s needs possibly, particularly at defensive back, in the transfer portal and in the coming months.
As players signed throughout the day, Day was asked about the frequency of players decommitting in college football recently. Since this summer, the Buckeyes have had five players decommit, including 2024’s top-ranked recruit Dylan Raiola, but Day said this is more commonplace now than it was years ago.
“I just think its the way of the world right now,” said Day. “If it was ten years ago, yeah I’d probably be like “What’s going on?”… I remember a time when once somebody committed, everyone would just stop recruiting them. That doesn’t change anything anymore.”
During Day’s press conference, news broke that four-star cornerback Kayin Lee decommitted from Ohio State to commit to Auburn for next season.
Here is a look at Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class, ranked by how many stars each received from 247Sports. This list will be updated as OSU announces player signings throughout Wednesday:
FIVE STARS
Brandon Inniss (SIGNED)
Pos.: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-0, 190 lbs
School / Location: American Heritage / Fort Lauderdale, Florida
About him: 31st overall recruit nationally. Explosive inside wideout that has bursts of power to rack up yards after the catch. Excellent route runner who has played at quarterback and on defense along with basketball experience.
FOUR STARS
Joshua Mickens (SIGNED)
Pos.: Defensive End
Size: 6-5, 225 lbs
School / Location: Lawrence Central / Indianapolis, Indiana
Noah Rogers (SIGNED)
Pos.: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-1, 195 lbs
School / Location: Rolesville HS / Rolesville, North Carolina
Luke Montgomery (SIGNED)
Pos.: Offensive Lineman
Size: 6-5, 280 lbs
School / Location: Findlay HS / Findlay, Ohio
Carnell Tate (SIGNED)
Pos.: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-2, 180 lbs
School / Location: IMG Academy / Bradenton, FL
Jason Moore (SIGNED)
Pos.: Defensive Lineman
Size: 6-6, 255 lbs
School / Location: DeMatha Catholic / Hyattsville, Maryland
Calvin Simpson-Hunt (SIGNED)
Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 6-0, 175 lbs
School / Location: Waxahachie HS / Waxahachie, Texas
Jelani Thurman (SIGNED)
Pos.: Tight End
Size: 6-5, 230 lbs
School / Location: Langston Hughes / Fairburn, Georgia
Jermaine Mathews Jr. (SIGNED)
Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 6-0, 175 lbs
School / Location: Winton Woods / Cincinnati, OH
Malik Hartford (SIGNED)
Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-2, 175 lbs
School / Location: Lakota West / West Chester, OH
Arvell Reese (SIGNED)
Pos.: Linebacker
Size: 6-3, 212 lbs
School / Location: Glenville / Cleveland, OH
Lincoln Kienholz (SIGNED)
Pos.: Quarterback
Size: 6-3, 185 lbs
School / Location: T.F. Riggs / Pierre, South Dakota
Joshua Padilla (SIGNED)
Pos.: Offensive Lineman
Size: 6-4, 280 lbs
School / Location: Wayne / Dayton, OH
Austin Siereveld (SIGNED)
Pos.: Offensive Lineman
Size: 6-5, 320 lbs
School / Location: Lakota East / Middletown, OH
Will Smith Jr. (SIGNED)
Pos.: Defensive Lineman
Size: 6-3, 260 lbs
School / Location: Dublin Coffman / Dublin, OH
Jayden Bonsu
Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-1, 210 lbs
School / Location: St. Peters Prep / Jersey City, New Jersey
Kayden McDonald (SIGNED)
Pos.: Defensive Lineman
Size: 6-3, 310 lbs
School / Location: North Gwinnett / Suwanee, GA
Cedrick Hawkins (SIGNED)
Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-0, 175 lbs
School / Location: Cocoa HS / Cocoa, FL
Bryson Rodgers (SIGNED)
Pos.: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-0, 175 lbs
School / Location: Wiregrass Ranch / Zephyrhills, FL
THREE STARS
Miles Walker (SIGNED)
Pos.: Offensive Tackle
Size: 6-6, 285 lbs
School / Location: Brunswick School / Greenwich, Connecticut