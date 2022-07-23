HARTFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – NASCAR star Chase Elliott claimed the win Saturday night at the Camping World SRX Series Championship at Sharon Speedway.

At the start of Heat 1, Paul Casey and Michael Waltrip would spin and Ryan Blaney would hit into Tracy, spinning him out. Just behind Blaney, Matt Kenseth would hit Blaney on his side, then Tony Kanaan would hit into his front end.

Blaney would be okay but would not return until the main event.

Ryan Newman would claim the win in the first heat.

Chase Elliott would grab the win in the second heat.

Elliott has now claimed wins in both SRX events that he has raced in.

Earlier in the day, Elliott was at Pocono Raceway qualifying for Sunday’s Cup race.

Marco Andretti claimed the series championship over Ryan Newman by just two points.