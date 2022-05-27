HARTFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Superstar Racing Experience comes to the Sharon Speedway this summer, and the list of drivers scheduled to race includes some of the top names from NASCAR and the IndyCar series.

SRX announced on social media Thursday, that the drivers expected to attend on July 23 include:

Paul Tracy – Former CART, Champ Car World Series and IndyCar Series driver

Ryan Hunter-Reay – 2012 IndyCar Series champion / 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner

Bobby Labonte – 2000 NASCAR Cup Series champion

Ryan Newman – 2008 Daytona 500 winner

Marco Andretti – 17 year IndyCar veteran

Michael Waltrip – 2001 & 2003 Daytona 500 winner

Greg Biffle – Former NASCAR Busch Series and Craftsman Truck Series Champion

Tony Stewart – 2002, 2005 & 2011 NASCAR Cup Series Champion / 1997 IndyCar Series Champion

Tony Kanaan – 2004 IndyCar Series champion / 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner

Dave Blaney – 17 year NASCAR veteran / 1995 World of Outlaws Champion

Ryan Blaney – 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race Winner

Matt Kenseth – 2003 NASCAR Cup Series champion / 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee

Chase Elliott – 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion

The Superstar Racing Experience will take place on July 23 at the Sharon Speedway. The race will be televised on CBS at 8 p.m.