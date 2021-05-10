Naquin, Barnhart lead Reds to 14-1 rout of Pirates

by: JOHN PERROTTO - Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds’ Tyler Naquin runs to first base in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Tyler Naquin homered and drove in four runs, Tucker Barnhart keyed a six-run fourth inning with a two-run double and the Cincinnati Reds rolled to a 14-1 victory over the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates.

Naquin’s three-run shot came in the seventh inning, bounced off the right-field foul pole and made it 11-1.

He also doubled home a run during the fourth-inning outburst. Barnhart’s double to left-center field was the big blow in the fourth as the Reds snapped a 1-all tie.

The Pirates lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

