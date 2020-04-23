N.C. governor evaluating NASCAR race at Charlotte in May

The governors of both Florida and Texas have already said NASCAR is welcome to race in their states without fans, and South Carolina and Georgia are gradually easing restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The governor of North Carolina said Thursday that NASCAR teams can work in their race shops if they maintain social distancing guidelines, clearing a potential hurdle to resuming the season in coming weeks.

Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 8 on Thursday and said he would gradually open the state in three phases. He said he is still considering NASCAR’s request to run the Coca-Cola 600 as scheduled on May 24 without spectators.

The governors of both Florida and Texas have already said NASCAR is welcome to race in their states without fans, and South Carolina and Georgia are gradually easing restrictions. For any racing to be done, the North Carolina-based teams need access to their shops to prep the cars.

“From the information that I have now, already under our state executive order, they can begin working in their garages as an essential business, as defined under our executive order,” Cooper said. “(Teams) are still in contact with local health departments. Local governments may have some different health restrictions.”

As for Charlotte hosting the 600 on Memorial Day weekend for the 60th consecutive year, Cooper said he would have a decision soon. Cooper said discussions with NASCAR, Speedway Motorsports and teams have shown there is “a plan to protect employees with no fans in the stands.”

“(Teams) are talking to local governments about how to run their garages and get cars ready,” he said. “We’ll have an announcement on that pretty soon after more conversations with public health and NASCAR officials.”