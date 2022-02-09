CLEVELAND (WJW)— The rosters for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game were released on Wednesday, and they feature a mix of musicians, athletes and local legends.
The game is Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. NBA 75th Anniversary Team members and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Dominique Wilkins and Bill Walton will serve as head coaches.
Team Walton
- Jimmie Allen, singer/songwriter
- Noah Carlock, Fanatics All-In Challenge winner
- Britteny Elena, host/actress/athlete/model
- Machine Gun Kelly, singer/songwriter
- Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas Aces forward
- Nyjah Huston, Olympian/professional skateboarder
- Matt James, ABC’s The Bachelor
- Quavo, rapper
- Ranveer Singh, actor
- Alex Toussaint, Peleton instructor
- Anderson Varejao, Cleveland Cavaliers legend
Team Nique
- Anuel AA, rapper
- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb
- Kane Brown, singer/songwriter
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns defensive end
- Booby Gibson, Cleveland Cavaliers legend
- Tiffany Haddish, comedian/actress/author
- Crissa Jackson, Harlem Globetrotter
- Anjali Ranadive, singer/songwriter
- Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic high jump champion