‘My time has passed:’ Interview with former McDonald head coach Jeff Rasile

The former Blue Devils coach talks about his relationships with players, parents and referees

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – After 20 years of coaching high school basketball in the Valley, Jeff Rasile is stepping down at McDonald.

Watch his entire interview with WKBN Sports Director Ryan Allison in the video above, along with highlights from his best moments with the Blue Devils.

Jeff Rasile is the Blue Devils all-time leader with 328 wins during his 16 years at McDonald. Rasile also coached four years at Champion and has a career record of 386-98.

Under his watch, Rasile led the Blue Devils to six District Championships, four undefeated regular seasons, and led McDonald to the school’s only appearance in the Regional Finals back in 2011.

This season, he led the Blue Devils to an overall record of 22-4 and an appearance in the Division IV Regional Semifinals.