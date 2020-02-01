Live Now
‘My desire to stay in the Commonwealth is greater than my desire to return to Youngstown’: Kentucky’s Marrow to remain with Wildcats

Youngstown native Vince Marrow was a candidate for the head coaching position at Youngstown State

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops talks with Kentucky associate head coach Vince Marrow during warmups prior to an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Starkville, Miss.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – University of Kentucky assistant coach and Youngstown native Vince Marrow announced via social media Friday night that he intends to remain with the Wildcats program rather than pursue the head coaching position at Youngstown State.

Marrow was a candidate for the job at YSU after Bo Pelini resigned earlier this week.

Having earned the reputation of an outstanding recruiter, Marrow is currently the associate head coach, tight end, recruiting coordinator and NFL liaison at the University of Kentucky, where he’s coached for the past seven seasons.

He is a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and began his college career at YSU before transferring to Toledo.

