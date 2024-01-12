STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers senior Anthony “AC” Carter was awarded Player of the Year by the Mahoning Valley Coaches Association prior to the Poland-Struthers boys basketball game on Friday night.

It’s the first time the MVCA has given out the award and it comes with scholarship money for the recipient.

“It’s just a really, really cherry on top, it’s just a great addition to end the season off and my career here at Struthers with just this award and all awards that I’ve got,” Carter said.

Carter, a 4-year starter for the Wildcats, racked up 1,400 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, while also recording 76 tackles, 2 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble on defense.

“It’s a big honor that people just trust in me and believe in me as much to give me this award,” Carter said. “So just thank you to everybody that believed in me, it’s just an honor to get this award.”

His play helped lead the Wildcats to play in Week 14 for the first time in school history during their trip to the Division IV Regional Finals.