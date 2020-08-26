MVAC welcomes a new Tier; Springfield’s loaded in 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Entering year #4, the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) will open the season with two tiers and seven new schools (from the All-American Conference’s Blue Tier).

Among those schools entering the league, Brookfield won the 1978 State Championship. The Warriors have moved onto week eleven in five of the past nine playoffs. Campbell Memorial won back-to-back region titles in 1989 and 1990. In 1989, the Red Devils played in the state title tilt. Crestview has qualified for the post-season 15 times since 2000. LaBrae has advanced to the playoffs in three of the last five years. Since 2000, Liberty has made the post-season 9 times.

In the Gray Tier, Brookfield is the defending champions (AAC Blue). The warriors saw a jump in wins from 2018 (3) to 2019 (8) by five victories. The same could be said of Champion – which earned a 7-win season last year – up 5 victories from their 2-win 2018 campaign. Returning all 22 starters from last year, Crestview looks formidable as the Rebels should be in the running for a league crown.

Springfield played for the Division VI State Championship last December. This year, the Tigers are focused on winning the big one. The Tigers appear to be the favorites in the Scarlet Tier. However, there’s plenty of solid competition in the league with McDonald and Western Reserve just advancing to week eleven last year. Since the MVAC was formed in 2017 – Springfield, Western Reserve and McDonald have finished in the top 3 each year. Over that span in conference play, Springfield has posted a 19-2 mark while McDonald and Reserve have registered an 18-3 record apiece. Lowellville won 6 games in 2019 and Jackson-Milton as well as Mineral Ridge each finished with a .500 record.

2020 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Lineup

Gray Tier

Brookfield Warriors

Campbell Memorial Red Devils

Champion Golden Flashes

Crestview Rebels

LaBrae Vikings

Liberty Leopards

Newton Falls Tigers

Scarlet Tier

Jackson-Milton Blue Jays

Lowellville Rockets

McDonald Blue Devils

Mineral Ridge Rams

Sebring Trojans

Springfield Tigers

Waterloo Vikings

Western Reserve Blue Devils

Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference

2019 Standings

Springfield – 7-0 (14-1)

Western Reserve – 6-1 (8-3)

McDonald – 5-2 (6-5)

Lowellville – 3-4 (6-4)

Waterloo – 3-4 (3-7)

Jackson-Milton – 2-5 (5-5)

Mineral Ridge – 2-5 (5-5)

Sebring – 0-7 (2-8)

2019 Team Stats (including AAC Blue-Tier)

Scoring Offense

1.Brookfield – 39.3

2.Springfield – 38.9

3.Western Reserve – 35.8

4.McDonald – 29.5

5.Campbell Memorial – 24.3

6.Crestview – 23.7

7.Waterloo – 23.2

8.Jackson-Milton – 22.6

9.LaBrae – 20.2

10.Mineral Ridge – 20.2

11.Champion – 19.7

12.Lowellville – 18.9

13.Newton Falls – 17.9

14.Sebring – 15.9

15.Liberty – 15.8

Scoring Defense

1.Western Reserve – 11.4

2.Springfield – 14.7

3.Champion – 17.9

4.Brookfield – 20.6

5.LaBrae – 20.9

6.Crestview – 21.5

7.McDonald – 23.2

8.Campbell Memorial – 24.7

9.Mineral Ridge – 25.0

10.Lowellville – 27.0

11.Jackson-Milton – 27.2

12.Liberty – 31.8

13.Newton Falls – 34.2

14.Waterloo – 34.8

15.Sebring – 37.7

Week 1 Schedule

Bye – Newton Falls

Thursday

McDonald at Sebring

Friday

Liberty at Brookfield

LaBrae at Campbell Memorial

Crestview at Champion

Springfield at Mineral Ridge

Western Reserve at Waterloo

Saturday

Jackson-Milton at Lowellville