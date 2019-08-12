MVAC volleyball gets underway this weekend

All 8 schools will field a team this season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Ohio, the high school volleyball season gets underway this weekend. All eight schools in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference will field teams in 2019.

Four of the eight MVAC schools won their respective sectional tournament last October. Western Reserve advanced to the Columbiana District Final before falling to top-seeded Wellsville. The Blue Devils closed out the year with an 18-7 record overall and a 10-2 mark in conference play – good for co-champions. Coach Jenn Lorenzi states that although the Blue Devils graduated 3 seniors, “we return six starters and a total of 9 letter winners. We’re working hard to prepare for the upcoming season. We have a lot of experienced players returning.”

Sharing the league title with Western Reserve was Springfield – closing out the 2018 campaign with a 17-5 record. The two teams split their two meetings. The Tigers began last year with a 9-1 mark. Springfield also closed out the season with 6 straight wins before falling to the Quakers in the Salem District Final (3-1). Gone from last year’s team is libero Makenzy Capouellez and setter Kaelen Yemma. Four senior letter winners all return in Lauren Ranelli, Jennie Smith, Lyndsey Smith and Carly Stitzel. Coach Angela Jones indicates, “We have young girls who are willing to work hard and eager to continue the success before them. The returning letterwinners will provide leadership and experience.”

Waterloo won 18 games last year and finished with a 9-3 mark in league play. Coach Paul Burnside lost MacKenzie Brannon (Hiram) and Amber Ceiplinski (Ohio) to graduation. He’ll return setter Brooke Twichell – who leads the state in assists with 939. Kyleigh Eddy and Haylee Kachner both combined for over 300 blocks. Kearstin Koontz led the team in kill percentage (40.5%) and serve percentage (95.4%). Memory Lyons and Brooke Waldeck both will be asked to contribute this coming season as well. Coach Burnside says, “We return experience, power, and athleticism. We add depth, size, and power with our newcomers.”

This past season, Mineral Ridge finished with an 18-6 mark (7-5 MVAC). Ron Lesko takes over the team in 2019 after coaching volleyball programs in Struthers, Liberty and Brookfield over an 11-year period. The Rams will rely on outside hitters such as Riley Ladd, Pryce Allen and Katelyn Lesko as they transition from defense to offense. Coach Lesko points out, “A strength of ours is being able to keep essentially the same varsity roster. With Danielle Aulet and Katelyn Lesko both playing JO volleyball at a high level for multiple years has made them both exceptional players. With Aulet setting and Lesko’s consistency as an outside hitter they make a great 1-2 punch.”

Jackson-Milton returns mostly juniors and seniors from last year’s 11-12 team. Coach Sue Prozy lost Ashley Cameron but welcomes back the likes of Julia Bogden, Rena Costello, Alyssa Deak, Bailey Estes, Megan Fultz, Logan Grunder, Grace McDevitt and Camryn Mitchell.

The Trojans return a pair of seniors in Kendra Shields and Hannah Warner and two key juniors Aebi D’Ostroph and Emma Whaley from last year’s 5-18 team. Sebring’s coach Susanne Neal points to those four returnees as the foundation of the program. “These players have been instrumental in helping to start the change of our program’s mentality to be stronger and more confident female athletes. Through this growth, they’ve maintained the compassion for each other’s weaknesses, the support for each other’s strengths and to bring the team closer.”

Lowellville opens their season with four consecutive home games including their lid lifter on Tuesday, August 20 against Springfield.

McDonald opens their inaugural volleyball season at home against Lordstown on August 17. Amy Harrison, a Mineral Ridge alum, will lead the Blue Devils as their head coach.

2019 Schedules

Jackson-Milton

Aug. 19 – East Canton

Aug. 20 – at Mineral Ridge

Aug. 22 – Western Reserve

Aug. 26 – at Springfield

Sept. 3 – at Mathews

Sept. 4 – Sebring

Sept. 5 – McDonald

Sept. 9 – at Newton Falls

Sept. 10 – Waterloo

Sept. 12 – at Lowellville

Sept. 16 – at South Range

Sept. 17 – Mineral Ridge

Sept. 19 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 23 – Lordstown

Sept. 24 – Springfield

Sept. 26 – Sebring

Oct. 1 – at McDonald

Oct. 2 – Cardinal Mooney

Oct. 3 – at Waterloo

Oct. 8 – Lowellville

Oct. 9 – Lisbon

Oct. 10 – at Wellsville

Lowellville

Aug. 20 – Springfield

Aug. 22 – McDonald

Aug. 24 – Campbell Memorial

Aug. 27 – Mineral Ridge

Aug. 29 – at Waterloo

Sept. 3 – East

Sept. 5 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 7 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 9 – Columbiana

Sept. 10 – at Sebring

Sept. 12 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 17 – at Springfield

Sept. 19 – at McDonald

Sept. 21 – Badger

Sept. 23 – Heartland Christian

Sept. 24 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 26 – Waterloo

Sept. 30 – Sebring

Oct. 1 – Western Reserve

Oct. 7 – at Heartland Christian

Oct. 8 – at Jackson-Milton

Oct. 9 – Leetonia

Mineral Ridge

Aug. 20 – Jackson-Milton

Aug. 22 – Sebring

Aug. 24 – at Lisbon Tournament

Aug. 26 – at Liberty

Aug. 27 – at Lowellville

Sept. 3 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 5 – Waterloo

Sept. 9 – LaBrae

Sept. 10 – McDonald

Sept. 12 – at Springfield

Sept. 17 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 19 – at Sebring

Sept. 23 – Garfield

Sept. 24 – Lowellville

Sept. 26 – Western Reserve

Sept. 30 – Newton Falls

Oct. 1 – at Waterloo

Oct. 3 – at McDonald

Oct. 7 – at Columbiana

Oct. 8 – Springfield

McDonald

Aug. 17 – Lordstown

Aug. 20 – Western Reserve

Aug. 22 – at Lowellville

Aug. 24 – at Columbiana

Aug. 27 – at Waterloo

Aug. 29 – Springfield

Sept. 3 – at Warren JFK

Sept. 5 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 7 – Leetonia

Sept. 10 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 12 – Sebring

Sept. 16 – at Southern/WV

Sept. 17 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 19 – Lowellville

Sept. 24 – Waterloo

Sept. 26 – at Springfield

Oct. 1 – Jackson-Milton

Oct. 3 – Mineral Ridge

Oct. 5 – at Leetonia

Oct. 8 – at Sebring

Oct. 10 – Warren JFK

Sebring

Aug. 17 – at Campbell Memorial

Aug. 19 – at Heartland Christian

Aug. 20 – Waterloo

Aug. 22 – at Mineral Ridge

Aug. 27 – at Western Reserve

Aug. 31 – at Leetonia

Sept. 4 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 5 – Springfield

Sept. 10 – Lowellville

Sept. 12 – at McDonald

Sept. 14 – Our Lady of the Elms

Sept. 17 – at Waterloo

Sept. 19 – Mineral Ridge

Sept. 21 – Southington

Sept. 24 – Western Reserve

Sept. 26 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 30 – at Lowellville

Oct. 1 – at Springfield

Oct. 8 – McDonald

Oct. 10 – Heartland Christian

Springfield

Aug. 19 – at Girard

Aug. 20 – at Lowellville

Aug. 22 – at Waterloo

Aug. 26 – Jackson-Milton

Aug. 29 – at McDonald

Sept. 4 – at Columbiana

Sept. 5 – at Sebring

Sept. 10 – Western Reserve

Sept. 12 – Mineral Ridge

Sept. 16 – Poland

Sept. 17 – Lowellville

Sept. 19 – Waterloo

Sept. 24 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 26 – McDonald

Sept. 30 – at Brookfield

Oct. 1 – Sebring

Oct. 3 – at Western Reserve

Oct. 7 – at Struthers

Oct. 8 – at Mineral Ridge

Oct. 10 – Cardinal Mooney

Waterloo

Aug. 17 – at United

Aug. 20 – at Sebring

Aug. 22 – Springfield

Aug. 27 – McDonald

Aug. 29 – Lowellville

Sept. 3 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary

Sept. 5 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 7 – at Southeast

Sept. 10 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 12 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 14 – GlenOak/Chippewa

Sept. 17 – Sebring

Sept. 19 – at Springfield

Sept. 21 – at Barberton

Sept. 24 – at McDonald

Sept. 26 – at Lowellville

Oct. 1 – Mineral Ridge

Oct. 3 – Jackson-Milton

Oct. 7 – East Palestine

Oct. 8 – Western Reserve

Western Reserve

Aug. 17 – at West Branch Tri-Match (Southeast, West Branch)

Aug. 20 – at McDonald

Aug. 22 – at Jackson-Milton

Aug. 27 – Sebring

Sept. 3 – Mineral Ridge

Sept. 5 – Lowellville

Sept. 7 – Crestview

Sept. 9 – Austintown Fitch

Sept. 10 – at Springfield

Sept. 12 – Waterloo

Sept. 16 – at Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 17 – McDonald

Sept. 19 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 23 – Columbiana

Sept. 24 – at Sebring

Sept. 26 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 30 – Girard

Oct. 1 – at Lowellville

Oct. 3 – Springfield

Oct. 8 – at Waterloo

Oct. 9 – Wellsville