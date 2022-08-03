YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve walked away with the MVAC Scarlet Division title behind the Tier’s Player of the Year Alyvia Hughes (Third-Team All-State) and the Coach of the Year Jennifer Hake. The team also featured a number of All-Conference selections in Gianna Paris and Lisa Eichert (both First-Team) and Hannah Diaz and Angelina Cappabianca (both Second-Teamers), along with Allison Jones (named Honorable Mention).

The Blue Devils won the District championship by defeating Mineral Ridge (3-0) before being eliminated by Wellsville in the Regional Semifinal (3-1).

Both Mineral Ridge and Jackson-Milton advanced to the District Final round in 2021.

The volleyball season gets underway on Friday, August 19.

2021 All-MVAC Scarlet First-Team

Lisa Eichert, Western Reserve

Mia Greco, Jackson-Milton

Paige Grope, Jackson-Milton

Alyvia Hughes, Western Reserve

Sammie Kelly, Lowellville

Megan Klockner, McDonald

Madison Lesnak, Springfield

Hannah Loeb, Mineral Ridge

Gianna Paris, Western Reserve

Maria Rasile, McDonald

Faith Schneider, Mineral Ridge

Schedules

Jackson-Milton

Aug. 22 – at Mathews

Aug. 23 – at McDonald

Aug. 25 – Mineral Ridge

Aug. 29 – LaBrae

Aug. 31 – at Lowellville

Sept. 1 – Springfield

Sept. 6 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 7 – at Columbiana

Sept. 8 – Sebring

Sept. 12 – Niles

Sept. 13 – Waterloo

Sept. 15 – McDonald

Sept. 19 – Newton Falls

Sept. 20 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 22 – Lowellville

Sept. 27 – at Springfield

Sept. 28 – Ursuline

Sept. 29 – Western Reserve

Oct. 4 – at Sebring

Oct. 6 – at Waterloo

Oct. 11 – at Heartland Christian

Oct. 12 – at Lisbon

Lowellville

Aug. 20 – Struthers

Aug. 23 – at Springfield

Aug. 25 – at Sebring

Aug. 29 – at East

Aug. 30 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 1 – Western Reserve

Sept. 6 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 8 – at Waterloo

Sept. 10 – Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 13 – McDonald

Sept. 15 – Springfield

Sept. 20 – Sebring

Sept. 22 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 27 – at Western Reserve

Oct. 3 – Mathews

Oct. 4 – Waterloo

Oct. 6 – at McDonald

Oct. 8 – Mineral Ridge

Oct. 10 – Southington

Oct. 11 – at Campbell Memorial

McDonald

Aug. 20 – at Columbiana

Aug. 22 – at Maplewood

Aug. 23 – Jackson-Milton

Aug. 25 – Springfield

Aug. 30 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 1 – at Waterloo

Sept. 3 – at Canfield

Sept. 6 – at Sebring

Sept. 8 – Mineral Ridge

Sept. 13 – at Lowellville

Sept. 14 – Crestview

Sept. 15 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 19 – LaBrae

Sept. 20 – at Springfield

Sept. 21 – at Windham

Sept. 22 – Western Reserve

Sept. 27 – Waterloo

Sept. 29 – Sebring

Oct. 1 – Columbiana

Oct. 4 – at Mineral Ridge

Oct. 5 – at Heartland Christian

Oct. 6 – Lowellville

Mineral Ridge

Aug. 23 – at Western Reserve

Aug. 25 – at Jackson-Milton

Aug. 30 – Waterloo

Aug. 31 – Canfield

Sept. 1 – Sebring

Sept. 6 – Lowellville

Sept. 8 – at McDonald

Sept. 12 – Lake Center Christian

Sept. 13 – Springfield

Sept. 15 – Western Reserve

Sept. 17 – at West Branch

Sept. 20 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 22 – at Waterloo

Sept. 26 – Salem

Sept. 27 – at Sebring

Oct. 3 – at LaBrae

Oct. 4 – at McDonald

Oct. 6 – at Springfield

Oct. 8 – at Lowellville

Oct. 11 – Brookfield

Oct. 12 – at Lakeview

Sebring

Aug. 22 – Our Lady of The Elms

Aug. 23 – at Waterloo

Aug. 25 – Lowellville

Aug. 29 – Valley Christian

Aug. 30 – at Springfield

Aug. 31 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 1 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 6 – McDonald

Sept. 8 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 12 – Kingsway Christian

Sept. 13 – Western Reserve

Sept. 14 – Leetonia

Sept. 15 – Waterloo

Sept. 20 – at Lowellville

Sept. 22 – Springfield

Sept. 24 – at Southington

Sept. 27 – Mineral Ridge

Sept. 29 – at McDonald

Oct. 4 – Jackson-Milton

Oct. 6 – at Western Reserve

Oct. 13 – at Leetonia

Springfield

Aug. 22 – at Brookfield

Aug. 23 – Lowellville

Aug. 25 – at McDonald

Aug. 29 – at Liberty

Aug. 30 – Sebring

Sept. 1 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 6 – Waterloo

Sept. 8 – Western Reserve

Sept. 12 – at Ursuline

Sept. 13 – Mineral Ridge

Sept. 15 – Lowellville

Sept. 20 – McDonald

Sept. 22 – Sebring

Sept. 26 – at Newton Falls

Sept. 27 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 29 – Waterloo

Oct. 1 – at Cardinal Mooney

Oct. 3 – Poland

Oct. 4 – at Western Reserve

Oct. 6 – Mineral Ridge

Oct. 11 – Columbiana

Oct. 12 – Struthers

Waterloo

Aug. 23 – Sebring

Aug. 25 – Western Reserve

Aug. 27 – Leetonia

Aug. 30 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 1 – McDonald

Sept. 6 – at Springfield

Sept. 8 – Lowellville

Sept. 10 – Mathews

Sept. 13 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 15 – at Sebring

Sept. 17 – at Leetonia

Sept. 20 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 22 – Mineral Ridge

Sept. 24 – Valley Christian

Sept. 26 – Champion

Sept. 27 – at McDonald

Sept. 29 – Springfield

Oct. 4 – at Lowellville

Oct. 6 – Jackson-Milton

Oct. 11 – at Valley Christian

Oct. 12 – East Palestine

Oct. 13 – Windham

Western Reserve

Aug. 22 – at Wellsville

Aug. 23 – Mineral Ridge

Aug. 25 – at Waterloo

Aug. 27 – Canfield

Aug. 29 – Heartland Christian

Aug. 30 – McDonald

Sept. 1 – at Lowellville

Sept. 6 – Jackson-Milton

Sept. 8 – at Springfield

Sept. 13 – at Sebring

Sept. 15 – at Mineral Ridge

Sept. 19 – Fitch

Sept. 20 – Waterloo

Sept. 22 – at McDonald

Sept. 26 – Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 27 – Lowellville

Sept. 29 – at Jackson-Milton

Oct. 4 – Springfield

Oct. 6 – Sebring