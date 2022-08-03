YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve walked away with the MVAC Scarlet Division title behind the Tier’s Player of the Year Alyvia Hughes (Third-Team All-State) and the Coach of the Year Jennifer Hake. The team also featured a number of All-Conference selections in Gianna Paris and Lisa Eichert (both First-Team) and Hannah Diaz and Angelina Cappabianca (both Second-Teamers), along with Allison Jones (named Honorable Mention).
The Blue Devils won the District championship by defeating Mineral Ridge (3-0) before being eliminated by Wellsville in the Regional Semifinal (3-1).
Both Mineral Ridge and Jackson-Milton advanced to the District Final round in 2021.
The volleyball season gets underway on Friday, August 19.
2021 All-MVAC Scarlet First-Team
Lisa Eichert, Western Reserve
Mia Greco, Jackson-Milton
Paige Grope, Jackson-Milton
Alyvia Hughes, Western Reserve
Sammie Kelly, Lowellville
Megan Klockner, McDonald
Madison Lesnak, Springfield
Hannah Loeb, Mineral Ridge
Gianna Paris, Western Reserve
Maria Rasile, McDonald
Faith Schneider, Mineral Ridge
Schedules
Jackson-Milton
Aug. 22 – at Mathews
Aug. 23 – at McDonald
Aug. 25 – Mineral Ridge
Aug. 29 – LaBrae
Aug. 31 – at Lowellville
Sept. 1 – Springfield
Sept. 6 – at Western Reserve
Sept. 7 – at Columbiana
Sept. 8 – Sebring
Sept. 12 – Niles
Sept. 13 – Waterloo
Sept. 15 – McDonald
Sept. 19 – Newton Falls
Sept. 20 – at Mineral Ridge
Sept. 22 – Lowellville
Sept. 27 – at Springfield
Sept. 28 – Ursuline
Sept. 29 – Western Reserve
Oct. 4 – at Sebring
Oct. 6 – at Waterloo
Oct. 11 – at Heartland Christian
Oct. 12 – at Lisbon
Lowellville
Aug. 20 – Struthers
Aug. 23 – at Springfield
Aug. 25 – at Sebring
Aug. 29 – at East
Aug. 30 – Jackson-Milton
Sept. 1 – Western Reserve
Sept. 6 – at Mineral Ridge
Sept. 8 – at Waterloo
Sept. 10 – Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 13 – McDonald
Sept. 15 – Springfield
Sept. 20 – Sebring
Sept. 22 – at Jackson-Milton
Sept. 27 – at Western Reserve
Oct. 3 – Mathews
Oct. 4 – Waterloo
Oct. 6 – at McDonald
Oct. 8 – Mineral Ridge
Oct. 10 – Southington
Oct. 11 – at Campbell Memorial
McDonald
Aug. 20 – at Columbiana
Aug. 22 – at Maplewood
Aug. 23 – Jackson-Milton
Aug. 25 – Springfield
Aug. 30 – at Western Reserve
Sept. 1 – at Waterloo
Sept. 3 – at Canfield
Sept. 6 – at Sebring
Sept. 8 – Mineral Ridge
Sept. 13 – at Lowellville
Sept. 14 – Crestview
Sept. 15 – at Jackson-Milton
Sept. 19 – LaBrae
Sept. 20 – at Springfield
Sept. 21 – at Windham
Sept. 22 – Western Reserve
Sept. 27 – Waterloo
Sept. 29 – Sebring
Oct. 1 – Columbiana
Oct. 4 – at Mineral Ridge
Oct. 5 – at Heartland Christian
Oct. 6 – Lowellville
Mineral Ridge
Aug. 23 – at Western Reserve
Aug. 25 – at Jackson-Milton
Aug. 30 – Waterloo
Aug. 31 – Canfield
Sept. 1 – Sebring
Sept. 6 – Lowellville
Sept. 8 – at McDonald
Sept. 12 – Lake Center Christian
Sept. 13 – Springfield
Sept. 15 – Western Reserve
Sept. 17 – at West Branch
Sept. 20 – Jackson-Milton
Sept. 22 – at Waterloo
Sept. 26 – Salem
Sept. 27 – at Sebring
Oct. 3 – at LaBrae
Oct. 4 – at McDonald
Oct. 6 – at Springfield
Oct. 8 – at Lowellville
Oct. 11 – Brookfield
Oct. 12 – at Lakeview
Sebring
Aug. 22 – Our Lady of The Elms
Aug. 23 – at Waterloo
Aug. 25 – Lowellville
Aug. 29 – Valley Christian
Aug. 30 – at Springfield
Aug. 31 – at Campbell Memorial
Sept. 1 – at Mineral Ridge
Sept. 6 – McDonald
Sept. 8 – at Jackson-Milton
Sept. 12 – Kingsway Christian
Sept. 13 – Western Reserve
Sept. 14 – Leetonia
Sept. 15 – Waterloo
Sept. 20 – at Lowellville
Sept. 22 – Springfield
Sept. 24 – at Southington
Sept. 27 – Mineral Ridge
Sept. 29 – at McDonald
Oct. 4 – Jackson-Milton
Oct. 6 – at Western Reserve
Oct. 13 – at Leetonia
Springfield
Aug. 22 – at Brookfield
Aug. 23 – Lowellville
Aug. 25 – at McDonald
Aug. 29 – at Liberty
Aug. 30 – Sebring
Sept. 1 – Jackson-Milton
Sept. 6 – Waterloo
Sept. 8 – Western Reserve
Sept. 12 – at Ursuline
Sept. 13 – Mineral Ridge
Sept. 15 – Lowellville
Sept. 20 – McDonald
Sept. 22 – Sebring
Sept. 26 – at Newton Falls
Sept. 27 – Jackson-Milton
Sept. 29 – Waterloo
Oct. 1 – at Cardinal Mooney
Oct. 3 – Poland
Oct. 4 – at Western Reserve
Oct. 6 – Mineral Ridge
Oct. 11 – Columbiana
Oct. 12 – Struthers
Waterloo
Aug. 23 – Sebring
Aug. 25 – Western Reserve
Aug. 27 – Leetonia
Aug. 30 – at Mineral Ridge
Sept. 1 – McDonald
Sept. 6 – at Springfield
Sept. 8 – Lowellville
Sept. 10 – Mathews
Sept. 13 – at Jackson-Milton
Sept. 15 – at Sebring
Sept. 17 – at Leetonia
Sept. 20 – at Western Reserve
Sept. 22 – Mineral Ridge
Sept. 24 – Valley Christian
Sept. 26 – Champion
Sept. 27 – at McDonald
Sept. 29 – Springfield
Oct. 4 – at Lowellville
Oct. 6 – Jackson-Milton
Oct. 11 – at Valley Christian
Oct. 12 – East Palestine
Oct. 13 – Windham
Western Reserve
Aug. 22 – at Wellsville
Aug. 23 – Mineral Ridge
Aug. 25 – at Waterloo
Aug. 27 – Canfield
Aug. 29 – Heartland Christian
Aug. 30 – McDonald
Sept. 1 – at Lowellville
Sept. 6 – Jackson-Milton
Sept. 8 – at Springfield
Sept. 13 – at Sebring
Sept. 15 – at Mineral Ridge
Sept. 19 – Fitch
Sept. 20 – Waterloo
Sept. 22 – at McDonald
Sept. 26 – Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 27 – Lowellville
Sept. 29 – at Jackson-Milton
Oct. 4 – Springfield
Oct. 6 – Sebring