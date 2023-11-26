LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Four members of the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s Scarlet Tier advanced to the second round of the playoffs this past season. Lowellville and Mineral Ridge each moved onto their respective regional semifinals, as well.

The regular season saw a three-way tie at the top of the league between Lowellville, Western Reserve and Springfield.

The Rocket offense amassed 375 yards per game with a pair of ball carriers — Tino Rivera-Ocasio and Michael Ballone — both rushing for over 1,000 yards, and Michael Ballone throwing for nearly 2,000 yards.

Springfield featured quarterback Kolten Ruark – who attempted 154 passes and only threw 2 interceptions while completing 57% of his tosses for 960 yards. Junior running back Dante Gentile scored 19 times on the ground while rushing for 1128 yards.

Western Reserve’s quarterback Luke Henning passed for 1228 yards and also ran for 1106 yards.

Mineral Ridge’s senior Ian Erb scored 28 rushing touchdowns while gaining a league-best 1689 yards.

2023 MVAC Scarlet Tier Standings

Lowellville – 5-1 (11-2)

Western Reserve – 5-1 (9-3)

Springfield – 5-1 (8-4)

Jackson-Milton – 3-3 (7-4)

Mineral Ridge – 2-4 (8-5)

McDonald – 1-5 (5-6)

Waterloo, 0-6 (3-7)

2023 Statistical Leaders

Scoring

Lowellville, 34.5

Springfield, 30.3

Mineral Ridge, 29.0

Western Reserve, 27.3

Jackson-Milton, 23.4

McDonald, 19.8

Waterloo, 12.7

Scoring Defense

Lowellville, 13.7

Springfield, 15.3

Mineral Ridge, 17.0

Western Reserve, 17.1

Jackson-Milton, 19.5

McDonald, 25.5

Waterloo, 33.4

Individual Statistics

Passing Yards

1.Michael Ballone, Lowellville/SR – 1865

2.Luke Henning, Western Reserve/SR – 1228

3.Cayden Mitchell, Jackson-Milton/SR – 1073

4.Kolten Ruark, Springfield/SR – 960

5.Owen Shingledecker, Mineral Ridge/JR – 934

Completion Percentage (min. 50 attempts)

1.Owen Shingledecker, Mineral Ridge/JR – 59.7% (74-124)

2.Kolten Ruark, Springfield/SR – 57.1% (88-154)

3.Michael Ballone, Lowellville/SR – 55.7% (128-230)

4.Luke Henning, Western Reserve/SR – 55.5% (91-164)

5.Drew Zajack, McDonald/SO – 52.9% (36-68)

Passing Touchdowns

1.Michael Ballone, Lowellville/SR – 22

2.Luke Henning, Western Reserve/SR – 13

3.Cayden Mitchell, Jackson-Milton/SR – 12

4.Kolten Ruark, Springfield/SR – 10

4.Owen Shingledecker, Mineral Ridge/JR – 10

Rushing Yards

1.Ian Erb, Mineral Ridge/SR – 1689

2.Dante Gentile, Springfield/JR – 1128

3.Luke Henning, Western Reserve/SR – 1106

4.Tino Rivera-Ocasio, Lowellville/SR – 1048

5.Michael Ballone, Lowellville/SR – 1011

6.Jayden Hakin, Waterloo/SR – 930

7.Keegan White, Jackson-Milton/JR – 911

8.Kaesen Kosek, Springfield/JR – 830

9.Jack Darney, Western Reserve/JR – 777

10.Drew Zajack, McDonald/SO – 705

Rushing Average (min. 50 attempts)

1.Michael Ballone, Lowellville/SR – 9.1

2.Ian Erb, Mineral Ridge/SR – 9.0

3.Keegan White, Jackson-Milton/JR – 8.2

4.Dante Gentile, Springfield/JR – 8.1

5.Tino Rivera-Ocasio, Lowellville/SR – 7.4

6.Aiden Stanke, Jackson-Milton/SR – 7.3

7.Jacob Russell, Mineral Ridge/JR – 7.1

8.Drew Zajack, McDonald/SO – 6.6

9.Luke Henning, Western Reserve/SR – 6.4

9.Jack Darney, Western Reserve/JR – 6.4

Rushing Touchdowns

1.Ian Erb, Mineral Ridge/SR – 28

2.Dante Gentile, Springfield/JR – 19

3.Tino Rivera-Ocasio, Lowellville/SR – 17

4.Luke Henning, Western Reserve/SR – 15

5.Drew Zajack, McDonald/SO – 14

6.Jayden Hakin, Waterloo/SR – 11

6.Kaesen Kosek, Springfield/JR – 11

8.Michael Ballone, Lowellville/SR – 10

9.Geno Perry, Lowellville/JR – 9

10.Nate Hemberger, Western Reserve/JR – 7

10.Aiden Stanke, Jackson-Milton/SR – 7

Receptions

1.Matthew Lucido, Lowellville/SR – 53

2.Brady Balestrino, Mineral Ridge/JR – 43

3.Dylan Sheely, Springfield/SR – 35

4.Braylen Dabney, Lowellville/SR – 33

5.Ethan Cannon, Western Reserve/SR – 26

6.Aiden Stanke, Jackson-Milton/SR – 25

7.Sean Guerriero, Springfield/SR – 24

7.Casey Miller, McDonald/SO – 24

9.Bobby Harouff, Waterloo/SR – 23

10.Jack Darney, Western Reserve/JR – 21

Receiving Yards

1.Matthew Lucido, Lowellville/SR – 773

2.Brady Balestrino, Mineral Ridge/JR – 552

3.Braylen Dabney, Lowellville/SR – 534

4.Aiden Stanke, Jackson-Milton/SR – 457

5.Dylan Sheely, Springfield/SR – 424

6.Ethan Cannon, Western Reserve/SR – 416

7.Ian Erb, Mineral Ridge/SR – 363

8.Vincent Fay, Jackson-Milton/JR – 331

9.Bobby Harouff, Waterloo/SR – 309

10.Jack Darney, Western Reserve/JR – 273

Receiving Touchdowns

1.Matthew Lucido, Lowellville/SR – 10

2.Braylen Dabney, Lowellville/SR – 7

3.Ian Erb, Mineral Ridge/SR – 5

3.Sean Guerriero, Springfield/SR – 5

5.Brady Balestrino, Mineral Ridge/JR – 4

5.Ethan Cannon, Western Reserve/SR – 4

5.Jack Darney, Western Reserve/JR – 4

5.Jonah French, Jackson-Milton/SR – 4

5.Casey Miller, McDonald/SO – 4

5.Jordan Perry, McDonald/SO – 4

5.Dylan Sheely, Springfield/SR – 4