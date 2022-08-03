YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crestview Rebels finished with a perfect regular season while winning their third straight District crown by topping Cardinal (3-1). The Rebels won nine of their 10 sets along their tournament path to achieving championship glory. Crestview’s season came to an ending in the Regional Semifinal when they were edged by the eventual-state finalist Independence (3-2).

Grace Auer was named the Grey Tier’s Player of the Year while coach Alisha Auer took home coach of the year honors. The Rebels also featured two others who were named to the First Team – Lucy Montgomery and Shelby Rambo. Abbey Emch and Hannah Cope both were honored by being named to the Second Team. Lainey Mercure was an Honorable Mention recipient.

Garfield was one step shy of competing in the Regionals as they were eliminated by Kirtland in the District title contest.

All-MVAC Grey First-Team

Grace Auer, Crestview

Gabby Barnard, Garfield

Emily Benson, Liberty

Allyson Jones, Liberty

Emily Knight, Newton Falls

Ashley Monroe, LaBrae

Lucy Montgomery, Crestview

Shelby Rambo, Crestview

Anna Reichart, Brookfield

Lauren Singledecker, Brookfield

Madeline Shirkey, Garfield

Schedules

Brookfield

Aug. 22 – at Springfield

Aug. 23 – at Campbell Memorial

Aug. 25 – Liberty

Aug. 27 – Heartland Christian

Aug. 29 – Ursuline

Aug. 30 – at Crestview

Sept. 1 – LaBrae

Sept. 6 – at Champion

Sept. 8 – at Newton Falls

Sept. 10 – at Conneaut

Sept. 13 – Garfield

Sept. 15 – Campbell Memorial

Sept. 17 – at St. John

Sept. 20 – at Liberty

Sept. 22 – Crestview

Sept. 27 – at LaBrae

Sept. 29 – Champion

Oct. 4 – Newton Falls

Oct. 6 – at Garfield

Oct. 11 – at Mineral Ridge

Oct. 13 – Mathews

Campbell Memorial

Aug. 20 – at Valley Christian

Aug. 23 – Brookfield

Aug. 24 – Lordstown

Aug. 25 – Garfield

Aug. 30 – at LaBrae

Aug. 31 – Sebring

Sept. 1 – Champion

Sept. 6 – at Crestview

Sept. 8 – Liberty

Sept. 13 – at Newton Falls

Sept. 14 – East

Sept. 15 – at Brookfield

Sept. 20 – at Garfield

Sept. 22 – LaBrae

Sept. 27 – at Champion

Sept. 29 – Crestview

Oct. 3 – at Heartland Christian

Oct. 4 – at Liberty

Oct. 6 – Newton Falls

Oct. 10 – at Badger

Oct. 11 – Lowellville

Oct. 13 – at Chaney

Champion

Aug. 22 – at Southington

Aug. 23 – Newton Falls

Aug. 24 – at Mathews

Aug. 25 – Crestview

Aug. 29 – Poland

Aug. 30 – at Garfield

Sept. 1 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 6 – Brookfield

Sept. 7 – at Warren JFK

Sept. 8 – LaBrae

Sept. 13 – at Liberty

Sept. 15 – at Newton Falls

Sept. 19 – at Niles

Sept. 20 – at Crestview

Sept. 22 – Garfield

Sept. 26 – at Waterloo

Sept. 27 – Campbell Memorial

Sept. 29 – at Brookfield

Oct. 4 – at LaBrae

Oct. 6 – Liberty

Oct. 10 – Windham

Oct. 11 – at Pymatuning Valley

Crestview

Aug. 22 – at Liberty

Aug. 24 – Champion

Aug. 29 – at Brookfield

Aug. 30 – at East

Aug. 31 – Newton Falls

Sept. 6 – at Boardman

Sept. 7 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 12 – at Garfield

Sept. 14 – LaBrae

Sept. 19 – Liberty

Sept. 21 – at Newton Falls

Sept. 26 – Brookfield

Sept. 27 – Fitch

Sept. 28 – at Newton Falls

Oct. 3 – Campbell Memorial

Oct. 5 – Garfield

Oct. 10 – at LaBrae

Oct. 12 – West Branch

Garfield

Aug. 20 – at Cardinal

Aug. 23 – LaBrae

Aug. 25 – at Campbell Memorial

Aug. 29 – at Lake Center Christian

Aug. 30 – Champion

Sept. 1 – Liberty

Sept. 6 – Newton Falls

Sept. 8 – at Crestview

Sept. 10 – Berkshire

Sept. 13 – at Brookfield

Sept. 15 – at LaBrae

Sept. 20 – Campbell Memorial

Sept. 22 – at Champion

Sept. 24 – Streetsboro

Sept. 27 – Liberty

Sept. 29 – at Newton Falls

Oct. 1 – Crestwood

Oct. 4 – Crestview

Oct. 6 – Brookfield

LaBrae

Aug. 23 – at Garfield

Aug. 25 – at Newton Falls

Aug. 29 – at Jackson-Milton

Aug. 30 – Campbell Memorial

Sept. 1 – Brookfield

Sept. 6 – Liberty

Sept. 8 – at Champion

Sept. 10 – at Windham

Sept. 13 – Crestview

Sept. 15 – Garfield

Sept. 19 – at McDonald

Sept. 20 – Newton Falls

Sept. 22 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 27 – at Brookfield

Sept. 29 – at Liberty

Oct. 3 – Mineral Ridge

Oct. 4 – Champion

Oct. 6 – at Crestview

Oct. 10 – Harding

Oct. 11 – at Niles

Oct. 12 – Cardinal

Liberty

Aug. 22 – East

Aug. 23 – at Crestview

Aug. 25 – at Brookfield

Aug. 30 – Newton Falls

Sept. 1 – Garfield

Sept. 6 – at LaBrae

Sept. 8 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 12 – Harding

Sept. 13 – Champion

Sept. 15 – Crestview

Sept. 19 – at Cardinal Mooney

Sept. 20 – Brookfield

Sept. 22 – at Newton Falls

Sept. 26 – at Southeast

Sept. 27 – at Garfield

Sept. 29 – LaBrae

Oct. 4 – Campbell Memorial

Oct. 6 – at Champion

Newton Falls

Aug. 22 – at Windham

Aug. 23 – at Champion

Aug. 25 – LaBrae

Aug. 30 – at Liberty

Sept. 1 – Crestview

Sept. 6 – at Garfield

Sept. 7 – Warren JFK

Sept. 8 – Brookfield

Sept. 13 – Campbell Memorial

Sept. 15 – Champion

Sept. 19 – at Jackson-Milton

Sept. 20 – at LaBrae

Sept. 22 – Liberty

Sept. 26 – Springfield

Sept. 27 – at Crestview

Sept. 29 – Garfield

Oct. 4 – at Brookfield

Oct. 5 – Harding

Oct. 6 – at Campbell Memorial

Oct. 8 – Southeast

Oct. 12 – Bristol

Oct. 13 – Grand Valley