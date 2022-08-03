YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crestview Rebels finished with a perfect regular season while winning their third straight District crown by topping Cardinal (3-1). The Rebels won nine of their 10 sets along their tournament path to achieving championship glory. Crestview’s season came to an ending in the Regional Semifinal when they were edged by the eventual-state finalist Independence (3-2).
Grace Auer was named the Grey Tier’s Player of the Year while coach Alisha Auer took home coach of the year honors. The Rebels also featured two others who were named to the First Team – Lucy Montgomery and Shelby Rambo. Abbey Emch and Hannah Cope both were honored by being named to the Second Team. Lainey Mercure was an Honorable Mention recipient.
Garfield was one step shy of competing in the Regionals as they were eliminated by Kirtland in the District title contest.
All-MVAC Grey First-Team
Grace Auer, Crestview
Gabby Barnard, Garfield
Emily Benson, Liberty
Allyson Jones, Liberty
Emily Knight, Newton Falls
Ashley Monroe, LaBrae
Lucy Montgomery, Crestview
Shelby Rambo, Crestview
Anna Reichart, Brookfield
Lauren Singledecker, Brookfield
Madeline Shirkey, Garfield
Schedules
Brookfield
Aug. 22 – at Springfield
Aug. 23 – at Campbell Memorial
Aug. 25 – Liberty
Aug. 27 – Heartland Christian
Aug. 29 – Ursuline
Aug. 30 – at Crestview
Sept. 1 – LaBrae
Sept. 6 – at Champion
Sept. 8 – at Newton Falls
Sept. 10 – at Conneaut
Sept. 13 – Garfield
Sept. 15 – Campbell Memorial
Sept. 17 – at St. John
Sept. 20 – at Liberty
Sept. 22 – Crestview
Sept. 27 – at LaBrae
Sept. 29 – Champion
Oct. 4 – Newton Falls
Oct. 6 – at Garfield
Oct. 11 – at Mineral Ridge
Oct. 13 – Mathews
Campbell Memorial
Aug. 20 – at Valley Christian
Aug. 23 – Brookfield
Aug. 24 – Lordstown
Aug. 25 – Garfield
Aug. 30 – at LaBrae
Aug. 31 – Sebring
Sept. 1 – Champion
Sept. 6 – at Crestview
Sept. 8 – Liberty
Sept. 13 – at Newton Falls
Sept. 14 – East
Sept. 15 – at Brookfield
Sept. 20 – at Garfield
Sept. 22 – LaBrae
Sept. 27 – at Champion
Sept. 29 – Crestview
Oct. 3 – at Heartland Christian
Oct. 4 – at Liberty
Oct. 6 – Newton Falls
Oct. 10 – at Badger
Oct. 11 – Lowellville
Oct. 13 – at Chaney
Champion
Aug. 22 – at Southington
Aug. 23 – Newton Falls
Aug. 24 – at Mathews
Aug. 25 – Crestview
Aug. 29 – Poland
Aug. 30 – at Garfield
Sept. 1 – at Campbell Memorial
Sept. 6 – Brookfield
Sept. 7 – at Warren JFK
Sept. 8 – LaBrae
Sept. 13 – at Liberty
Sept. 15 – at Newton Falls
Sept. 19 – at Niles
Sept. 20 – at Crestview
Sept. 22 – Garfield
Sept. 26 – at Waterloo
Sept. 27 – Campbell Memorial
Sept. 29 – at Brookfield
Oct. 4 – at LaBrae
Oct. 6 – Liberty
Oct. 10 – Windham
Oct. 11 – at Pymatuning Valley
Crestview
Aug. 22 – at Liberty
Aug. 24 – Champion
Aug. 29 – at Brookfield
Aug. 30 – at East
Aug. 31 – Newton Falls
Sept. 6 – at Boardman
Sept. 7 – at Campbell Memorial
Sept. 12 – at Garfield
Sept. 14 – LaBrae
Sept. 19 – Liberty
Sept. 21 – at Newton Falls
Sept. 26 – Brookfield
Sept. 27 – Fitch
Sept. 28 – at Newton Falls
Oct. 3 – Campbell Memorial
Oct. 5 – Garfield
Oct. 10 – at LaBrae
Oct. 12 – West Branch
Garfield
Aug. 20 – at Cardinal
Aug. 23 – LaBrae
Aug. 25 – at Campbell Memorial
Aug. 29 – at Lake Center Christian
Aug. 30 – Champion
Sept. 1 – Liberty
Sept. 6 – Newton Falls
Sept. 8 – at Crestview
Sept. 10 – Berkshire
Sept. 13 – at Brookfield
Sept. 15 – at LaBrae
Sept. 20 – Campbell Memorial
Sept. 22 – at Champion
Sept. 24 – Streetsboro
Sept. 27 – Liberty
Sept. 29 – at Newton Falls
Oct. 1 – Crestwood
Oct. 4 – Crestview
Oct. 6 – Brookfield
LaBrae
Aug. 23 – at Garfield
Aug. 25 – at Newton Falls
Aug. 29 – at Jackson-Milton
Aug. 30 – Campbell Memorial
Sept. 1 – Brookfield
Sept. 6 – Liberty
Sept. 8 – at Champion
Sept. 10 – at Windham
Sept. 13 – Crestview
Sept. 15 – Garfield
Sept. 19 – at McDonald
Sept. 20 – Newton Falls
Sept. 22 – at Campbell Memorial
Sept. 27 – at Brookfield
Sept. 29 – at Liberty
Oct. 3 – Mineral Ridge
Oct. 4 – Champion
Oct. 6 – at Crestview
Oct. 10 – Harding
Oct. 11 – at Niles
Oct. 12 – Cardinal
Liberty
Aug. 22 – East
Aug. 23 – at Crestview
Aug. 25 – at Brookfield
Aug. 30 – Newton Falls
Sept. 1 – Garfield
Sept. 6 – at LaBrae
Sept. 8 – at Campbell Memorial
Sept. 12 – Harding
Sept. 13 – Champion
Sept. 15 – Crestview
Sept. 19 – at Cardinal Mooney
Sept. 20 – Brookfield
Sept. 22 – at Newton Falls
Sept. 26 – at Southeast
Sept. 27 – at Garfield
Sept. 29 – LaBrae
Oct. 4 – Campbell Memorial
Oct. 6 – at Champion
Newton Falls
Aug. 22 – at Windham
Aug. 23 – at Champion
Aug. 25 – LaBrae
Aug. 30 – at Liberty
Sept. 1 – Crestview
Sept. 6 – at Garfield
Sept. 7 – Warren JFK
Sept. 8 – Brookfield
Sept. 13 – Campbell Memorial
Sept. 15 – Champion
Sept. 19 – at Jackson-Milton
Sept. 20 – at LaBrae
Sept. 22 – Liberty
Sept. 26 – Springfield
Sept. 27 – at Crestview
Sept. 29 – Garfield
Oct. 4 – at Brookfield
Oct. 5 – Harding
Oct. 6 – at Campbell Memorial
Oct. 8 – Southeast
Oct. 12 – Bristol
Oct. 13 – Grand Valley