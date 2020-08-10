MVAC football; latest to revise to league-only schedule

More to come regarding the actual schedule

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference is the latest to unveil a plan to have their football programs compete on a league-only schedule. Details are still being worked out. However, a 6-game schedule has been planned prior to the opening of the OHSAA playoffs on October 9.

The MVAC is comprised of Jackson-Milton, Lowellville, McDonald, Mineral Ridge, Sebring, Springfield, Waterloo and Western Reserve.

Last year, Springfield competed for the Division VI State Championship. A total of three schools participated in the 2019 playoffs (including McDonald and Western Reserve along with Springfield).

