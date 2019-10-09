MVAC Champs! Mineral Ridge volleyball captures first conference title since 2009

The Rams defeated Springfield, 3-1 Tuesday to secure the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference title.

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mineral Ridge volleyball team defeated Springfield, 3-1 Tuesday at Mineral Ridge High School to secure the MVAC title.

The Rams won in four sets (25-21, 11-25, 25-23, 25-20) to gain sole possession of the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference. It’s their first conference title in a decade.

Kate Lesko led the way for Mineral Ridge with 17 kills and 24 digs, while Danielle Aulet finished with 36 assists and 17 digs, and Maddie Carl chipped in 16 digs.

With the win, Mineral Ridge improves to 20-1 and 12-1 in conference play while Springfield drops to 17-4 overall and 11-3 in the MVAC.

The Tigers were led by Lyndsey Smith with 14 kills and 4 blocks.