BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crestview volleyball team fell in the Division III regional semifinals to Mentor Lake Catholic 3-0 on Thursday at Barberton High School.

The Rebels dropped the match 25-14, 25-16, 25-14.

With the loss, Crestview finishes the season 24-3 and were district champions for a fourth straight season.

The Rebels finished ninth in the final statewide coaches poll.

Lake Catholic advances to face the winner of Waynedale and Independence in the regional final on Saturday.