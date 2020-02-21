Muzzin helps Maple Leafs blank Penguins 4-0

TORONTO (AP) – Jake Muzzin had a goal and two assists, Frederik Andersen made 24 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0. Toronto bounced back nicely after dropping three of four, including a 5-2 loss at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. It was Andersen’s second shutout of the season and No. 18 for his career. Matt Murray made 26 stops for Pittsburgh, which suffered its most lopsided loss of the season.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)