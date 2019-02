MUST SEE: West Branch grad, YSU senior Melinda Trimmer says yes to surprise proposal Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. West Branch grad Melinda Trimmer gets surprise proposal [ + - ] Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Watch the video above to see West Branch grad and Youngstown State women's basketball senior Melinda Trimmer get engaged to by fiancee Beau Taylor on Senior Day.