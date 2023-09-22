YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Anytime Fitch and Ursuline get together on the football field, we expect fireworks, as 2021’s 48-47 thriller is still one of the most talked about games in the history of the “Game of the Week.”
Friday night was no different with the Irish getting on the board immediately when Jy’Quise Liason ran the opening kickoff back 100 yards for a touchdown.
Watch the video above to see the exciting play.
