Multiple former Scrappers named to Cleveland Indians’ camp roster

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have released the names of 55 of their 60-player roster for the upcoming abbreviated 2020 season.

A total of 22 former Mahoning Valley Scrappers are included in the pool of players.

The team can still add five additional players to the roster, who can be prospects currently in the minor league system or players from outside the organization.

Watch the video to hear manager Terry Francona’s thoughts heading into camp, which begins this week.

The following are in camp with the Indians:



*Former Mahoning Valley Scrappers

LHP LOGAN ALLEN

RHP SHANE BIEBER*

RHP CARLOS CARRASCO

RHP ADAM CIMBER

RHP AARON CIVALE*

RHP MIKE CLEVINGER

LHP ANTHONY GOSE

LHP BRAD HAND

RHP CAM HILL*

RHP JAMES HOYT

RHP JAMES KARINCHAK*

RHP DOMINIC LEONE

RHP PHIL MATON

LHP SCOTT MOSS

LHP OLIVER PÉREZ

RHP ZACH PLESAC*

RHP ADAM PLUTKO

RHP JEFRY RODRĺGUEZ

RHP NICK WITTGREN

RHP HUNTER WOOD

CATCHERS

C SANDY LEÓN

C ROBERTO PÉREZ*

C BEAU TAYLOR

INFIELDERS

INF CHRISTIAN ARROYO

INF YU CHANG

UTIL MIKE FREEMAN

2B CESAR HERNANDEZ

SS FRANCISCO LINDOR*

3B JOSE RAMĺREZ*

1B CARLOS SANTANA

OUTFIELDERS

OF GREG ALLEN*

OF JAKE BAUERS

OF DELINO DeSHIELDS

OF DANIEL JOHNSON

OF JORDAN LUPLOW

OF OSCAR MERCADO

OF TYLER NAQUIN*

OF FRANMIL REYES

OF DOMINGO SANTANA

OF BRADLEY ZIMMER*

The following players will work out at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio, which is the home of the Lake Country Captains:



PITCHERS

RHP DANIEL ESPINO*

RHP ETHAN HANKINS*

LHP SAM HENTGES*

LHP TRISTON McKENZIE*

RHP JEAN CARLOS MEJÍA*

RHP ELI MORGAN*

LHP KYLE NELSON*

RHP NICK SANDLIN

CATCHERS

C BO NAYLOR

INFIELDERS

INF AARON BRACHO*

1B BOBBY BRADLEY

INF ERNIE CLEMENT*

INF TYLER FREEMAN*

3B NOLAN JONES*

OUTFIELDERS

OF GEORGE VALERA*