Mullen & Kosek are both back in the mix; Springfield hopes to compete for a league championship

Springfield Tigers

Coach: Jim Schuler

2019-20 Record: 11-12 (6-8, MVAC)

Returning Starters: Seniors – Kylee Kosek and Abby Joseph. Junior – Kaila LaMorticella. Sophomores – Jacey Mullen and Madi Lesnak

…”Our expectations will be simple,” states coach Schuler, “go out and perform at the highest level. Do everything in your power to be the best teammate possible. Compete every day in the gym at practice and translate that into success on game nights. Let the chips fall where they may and hope that we can compete for the league title.”

Last year, the Lady Tigers began 3-7 before running off 4 of 5 wins after the first of the year.

All-MVAC performers Kylee Kosek (2nd-Team) and Jacey Mullen (1st-Team) both return to lead Springfield into the new season.

“In order for us to be successful,” Schuler points out, “We have to be healthy. This year is unique with everything going on so I think being at full strength might be most important. Each of our girls must also understand early on what their roles are that give us the best chance to win basketball games. We’ll also need our bench to step up and give us some depth. I think if the girls work extremely hard and develop the in-game chemistry we have a chance to do something special.”

2020-21 Schedule

Springfield

Nov. 23 – at Crestview

Nov. 30 – Lowellville

Dec. 3 – Jackson-Milton

Dec. 7 – at Waterloo

Dec. 10 – at Western Reserve

Dec. 14 – Sebring

Dec. 17 – Mineral Ridge

Dec. 21 – Brookfield

Dec. 28 – East Palestine

Jan. 4 – at McDonald

Jan. 7 – at Lowellville

Jan. 11 – at Jackson-Milton

Jan. 14 – Waterloo

Jan. 21 – Western Reserve

Jan. 27 – Columbiana

Jan. 28 – at Sebring

Jan. 30 – Lordstown

Feb. 1 – at Mineral Ridge

Feb. 4 – McDonald

Feb. 8 – at Girard

Feb. 13 – at LaBrae