HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield won its ninth game in 10 tries after defeating United, 59-48.

Jacey Mullen scored a game-high 33 points. Madison Lesnak and Jameka Brungard both closed out their evening with six points apiece.

The Lady Tigers (9-1) have won eight contests in a row. Next up for Springfield is a matchup with Western Reserve at home.

United was led by junior Taylor Cope, who scored 20 points.

The Golden Eagles will play at Lisbon on Monday.