NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jacey Mullen and Mariana Tuscano each scored 16 in Springfield’s 72-9 win over Sebring. Kaila LaMorticella and Madison Lesnak rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Following their loss to Liberty on December 2, Springfield has won three games in a row including back-to-back league matchups.

On Thursday, the Lady Tigers (4-1) will travel to Mineral Ridge to take on the Rams.

Sebring returns home to take on Jackson-Milton on Thursday.