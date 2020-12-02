Mull and Loposky are back; Reynolds sets their sights on .500 season

Reynolds Raiders

Coach: Dan Kilgore

2019-20 record: 6-16 (1-11, Region 2)

Returning starters: Seniors Aidan Mull and Nick Loposky and Junior Ashton Small

The Raiders return a pair of senior starters in Aidan Mull (10.5 ppg) and Nick Loposky (5.6 ppg). Loposky connected on a team-high 21 three-pointers a year ago.

Reynolds lost 12 of their final 13 games last winter after a 5-8 start.

“Our goals are to finish .500 or better,” said Coach Kilgore. “We want to win a round in the playoffs. We should be strong inside but will struggle shooting on the perimeter. We’re always looking to score inside first. Due to our lack of depth and athleticism, we’ll mix in multiple zones on defense, but we’ll be primarily man-to-man.”

2020-21 Schedule

Reynolds

Dec. 12 – at Maplewood

Dec. 15 – at Kennedy Catholic

Dec. 22 – at Farrell

Dec. 29 – at Commodore Perry Holiday Tournament

Dec. 30 – at Commodore Perry Holiday Tournament

Jan. 5 – Jamestown

Jan. 8 – at Rocky Grove

Jan. 12 – Commodore Perry

Jan. 16 – West Middlesex

Jan. 19 – at Mercer

Jan. 22 – Kennedy Catholic

Jan. 23 – at Sharpsville

Jan. 26 – at Lakeview

Jan. 28 – Farrell

Jan. 30 – at Jamestown

Feb. 2 – Rocky Grove

Feb. 5 – at Commodore Perry

Feb. 10 – Cochranton

Feb. 12 – at West Middlesex

Feb. 16 – Mercer