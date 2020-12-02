Mull and Loposky are back; Reynolds sets their sights on .500 season

Reynolds Raiders
Coach: Dan Kilgore
2019-20 record: 6-16 (1-11, Region 2)
Returning starters: Seniors Aidan Mull and Nick Loposky and Junior Ashton Small
The Raiders return a pair of senior starters in Aidan Mull (10.5 ppg) and Nick Loposky (5.6 ppg). Loposky connected on a team-high 21 three-pointers a year ago.
Reynolds lost 12 of their final 13 games last winter after a 5-8 start.
“Our goals are to finish .500 or better,” said Coach Kilgore. “We want to win a round in the playoffs. We should be strong inside but will struggle shooting on the perimeter. We’re always looking to score inside first. Due to our lack of depth and athleticism, we’ll mix in multiple zones on defense, but we’ll be primarily man-to-man.”
2020-21 Schedule
Reynolds
Dec. 12 – at Maplewood
Dec. 15 – at Kennedy Catholic
Dec. 22 – at Farrell
Dec. 29 – at Commodore Perry Holiday Tournament
Dec. 30 – at Commodore Perry Holiday Tournament
Jan. 5 – Jamestown
Jan. 8 – at Rocky Grove
Jan. 12 – Commodore Perry
Jan. 16 – West Middlesex
Jan. 19 – at Mercer
Jan. 22 – Kennedy Catholic
Jan. 23 – at Sharpsville
Jan. 26 – at Lakeview
Jan. 28 – Farrell
Jan. 30 – at Jamestown
Feb. 2 – Rocky Grove
Feb. 5 – at Commodore Perry
Feb. 10 – Cochranton
Feb. 12 – at West Middlesex
Feb. 16 – Mercer
