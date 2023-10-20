SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch poured in 49 points, including an interception and punt return for a touchdown, in a 49-0 victory over Eastern Buckeye Conference rival Salem Friday night.

The offense was once again led by Boston Mulinix who poured in three rushing touchdowns in the victory.

The Warriors improve to 9-1 on the season and will move on to the first round of the playoffs next week.

Salem finishes the season 1-9.

West Branch entered Friday night ranked second in Division IV, Region 13. Check WKBN.com on Sunday afternoon for all of the playoff matchups.