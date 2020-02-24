Muhammad scores 22, No. 25 Ohio State tops No. 7 Maryland

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Luther Muhammad scored 22 points and No. 25 Ohio State beat No. 7 Maryland 79-72, snapping the Terrapins’ nine-game winning streak.

Ohio State defeated a Top-10 team for the fourth time this season.

Four other Buckeyes scored in double figures, led by Kaleb Wesson with 15 points.

Duane Washington Jr. added 13, while Andre Wesson and C.J. Jackson each had 12.

Aaron Wiggins led Maryland with 20 points and Eric Ayala had 16, but the Terrapins got little help from their big guns.

Jalen Smith and Anthony Cowan were held well below their season averages, with Cowan scoring 10 points and Smith finishing with eight.