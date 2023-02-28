BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior Abby Muckelroy scored 12 of the first 16 points as the Cardinals built up a big first half lead, and held off Marlington for a 41-31 win in the Division II regional semifinals.

Muckelroy finished with a game-high 15 points on five 3-pointers and Carlie Harmon pitched in 10 points for the Cardinals.

Muckelroy said starting a game that hot really gets the team going and that being a senior and getting this far with this group means a lot.

Canfield took a 26-10 lead into halftime before Marlington went on a run to cut the deficit to 7 in the third quarter, but Muckelory’s fifth 3-pointer of the game answered the Dukes’ run.

Canfield head coach Matt Reel said the Muckelroy 3-pointer was huge to get the team back on track and wouldn’t allow it to get back to single digits. He said the defense stepped up in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

The Cardinals improve to 25-1 on the season and advance to the DII regional final and will play Canal Fulton Northwest on March 3 at 7 p.m. at Barberton High School.