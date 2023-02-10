WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite Windham cutting the Badger lead to two points in the second half, the Braves held off the Bombers for a 68-57 win.

Badger scored 19 points in the first quarter and took a five-point lead into halftime and was able to hold off multiple Windham runs in the second half.

Through three quarters, Duncan Moy had 15 points for Badger and senior Brad Hamilton had 11 points on three three-pointers made.

For Windham, Carlos Bruton scored 15 points through three quarters and Chase Eye had nine points.

Badger improves to 16-4 on the season after the win and finishes with a 10-3 conference record.