Warren JFK graduate Jason Kokrak shot a 3-under, 67, in the second round of the TOUR Championship Thursday in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Georgia (WKBN) – Warren JFK graduate Jason Kokrak moved up on the leaderboard in the second round of the TOUR Championship Friday, shooting a 3-under, 67.

Kokrak moves to 2-under in the golf tournament, which is part of the PGA Tour.

The former Eagle posted birdies on 5, 6, and 7 on the front-nine.

On the back-nine, Kokrak bogeyed 10 and 11 before bouncing back with birdies on 15 and 18.