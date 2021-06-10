Moving on: Indians trade struggling first baseman

Cleveland Indians’ Jake Bauers plays during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have traded first-baseman Jake Bauers to the Seattle Mariners.

In exchange, Cleveland receives a player to be named later, or cash considerations.

Bauers was designated for assignment on Saturday to make room for Bobby Bradley on the 26-man roster.

The 25-year-old Bauers struggled with the Indians this season, batting just .190 with two home runs and 6 RBIs in 43 games.

In two seasons in Cleveland, Bauers battled .218 with 14 home runs and 49 RBIs.

Cleveland originally acquired Bauers back in 2018 in a trade involving Seattle and Tampa Bay. In the deal, the Indians also received Carlos Santana, while Tampa Bay received Yandy Diaz and Cole Sulser, with Edwin Encarnacion being sent to the Mariners.

Bauers will be on the Mariners’ active roster on Thursday in Detroit. The Indians will host the Mariners in a three-game series this weekend at Progressive Field.