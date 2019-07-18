Moving on from Kay’Ron: Young Warren Harding football team ready for life after Adams

The Raiders are coming off an 8-3 playoff season, but must replace six seniors on the offensive line, along with All-State RB Kay'Ron Adams

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school football season is just over a month away and Warren Harding has their sights set on the playoffs once again in 2019.

The Raiders are coming off an 8-3 season, but after graduating 22 seniors, there’s some big shoes to fill, especially up front.



Two-time one thousand-yard rusher Kay’Ron Adams has graduated, leaving a BIG hole in the backfield after he scored 32 touchdowns the past two seasons.

“Kay’Ron was a special player just like you don’t replace a Lynn Bowden, you don’t replace a Kay’ron Adams,” said head coach Steve Arnold. “So you try to find a way to get it done.”

“Kay’Ron…good player, he taught us a lot,” said Emarion Perkins, junior running back and linebacker. “The way he ran the ball, how he came on the field. Everything he did, ya he taught us a lot.”

Perkins and Elizah Smith will look to man the backfield, along with Emari Burgess. Arnold said their receiving corps is the strength of their team.

No doubt, their biggest weakness right now is up front as the Raiders must replace six seniors on the offensive line.

“This year it’s trying to get our young kids to play well early in the season. that’s the challenge right now and as you stated earlier, to build off the momentum from last year.”

The Raiders will rely heavily upon junior QB Elijah Taylor, who completed nearly 60 percent of his passes last year for over 1,300 yards. Still, Taylor and the skills players know the development of the big guys up front will be the difference.

“With us losing a lot of seniors, the people around the city don’t think we’ll do as much especially with the line,” said Taylor. “So I feel we’re going to surprise a lot of people because we’re say the underdogs of the area.”

“That gives us extra fuel, those guys last year it’s big steps to fill,” said Jarriel White, senior lineman. “So it’s up to us returners to help them out. We got it, they coming along real good too.”

“I have a sign in the locker room that says the standard is the standard,” said Arnold. “And that doesn’t change from year in and year out.”