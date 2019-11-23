Moving On! #2 Mount Union rolls past Hanover in first round of NCAA Tournament

Mount Union advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III football playoffs for the 28th consecutive season

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – #2 Mount Union started their postseason run Saturday afternoon with a blowout win over Hanover 65-14 at Mount Union Stadium.

It didn’t take long for the Purple Raiders to get on the board, scoring on their first drive when D’Angelo Fulford found Derrick Harvey for a 17-yard touchdown to make it 7-0.

Fulford finished the day 21/28 for 322 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Running back Josh Petruccelli had a big day on the ground racking up 118 yards on 15 carries and 3 touchdowns.

The Purple Raiders defense allowed just 80 yards on the day.

Mount Union will face either #5 North Central/Wabash in the second round next Saturday.