Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, right, cuts up field against Penn State defensive back Lamont Wade during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The Buckeyes sit atop the College Football playoff rankings heading into Saturday's date with Michigan.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – After handling Penn State by a final score of 28-17 last Saturday, Ohio State has jumped ahead of LSU for the top spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

LSU sits at number two, followed by Clemson, Georgia, and Alabama to round out the top five.

The rest of the top ten looks this way:

6. Utah

7. Minnesota

8. Minnesota

9. Baylor

10. Penn State

The undefeated Buckeyes visit Michigan (9-2) on Saturday at noon. The game will be televised on FOX Youngstown.