Movin’ on: South Range Volleyball punches ticket to District Final

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range topped Lake Center Christian 3-0

(25-11, 25-20,. 25-18) Wednesday night in the Division III District Semifinals at Salem High School.



Anna Primavera led the Raiders with 11 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs. Izzy Lamparty added 9 kills and 4 blocks. Emily Irons added 3 kills, 26 assists, and 5 aces. Reagan Irons piled up 21 digs in the victory.

With the win, South Range advances to face top-seeded Crestview in the Division III District Final Saturday at 2:30 pm at Salem High School.