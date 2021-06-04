Mountcastle HR, Orioles keep winning in June, beat Indians

by: PATRICK STEVENS - Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Ryan Mountcastle, right, celebrates with teammates after defeating the Cleveland Indians 3-1 during a baseball game, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE (AP) – Ryan Mountcastle hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning that was upheld by video review and the Baltimore Orioles kept up their June winning streak, defeating the Cleveland Indians 3-1.

The Orioles have won their first three games this month after dropping 14 in a row to end May.

Baltimore’s winning string matches its longest of the season.

Cleveland had won three of four and fell to 20-2 when leading after six innings. Baltimore had mustered just one hit when Mountcastle connected.

He lofted a fly to left-center that bounced off a fan just beyond the reach of leaping left fielder Eddie Rosario.

An umpire review ruled the home run stood.

