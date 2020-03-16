Mount Union’s record-breaking season ends with record-breaking ranking

The Purple Raiders received three first place votes in final Top 25 poll

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mount Union men’s basketball team finished fifth in the final D3hoops.com Top 25 poll.

That’s the highest final ranking for the Purple Raiders in program history.

Mount Union broke several other school records this past season including wins (27), consecutive wins (19) and field goals (922).

Sophomore Collen Gurley also broke the school record for three-pointers in a season (100) and three-pointers in a game (11).

Senior Nathan Bower-Malone broke the school record for games played (110) and scored the most points in a single game (53), breaking a previous record that stood for 64 years.