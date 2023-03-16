FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WKBN) – After falling behind Wisconsin-Whitewater by 20 in the first half, Mount Union stormed back for a historic 83-79 stunning win in the Division III Final Four.

The Raiders trailed 41-28 at half and would explode during a 20-8 second half run to get back in the game, before pulling away for a 5-point win.

Mount Union was led by Christian Parker and his game-high 29 points and 11 rebounds, while Jeffrey Mansfield would add 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists

McDonald product Braedon Poole registered a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Collen Gurley also scored 15 points in the win.

Wisconsin-Whitewater had five players reach double figures and hit eight more 3-pointers than Mount Union, but the Raiders were able to use a 55-38 second half to stun the Warhawks.

Mount Union improves to 30-2 on the season and will take a 14-game winning streak into the DIII National Championship.

The Purple Raiders will take on Christopher Newport University (29-3) in the National Championship game on Saturday, March 18.