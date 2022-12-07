ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mount Union senior quarterback Braxton Plunk has been named a finalist for the Gagliardi Trophy the school announced Wednesday.

The Gagliardi Trophy is given to the best all-around football in Division III each year.

This season, Plunk has thrown for 3,921 yards with 49 throwing touchdowns.

He led the OAC and ranks in the top five nationally in every major passing statistic.

Plunk was named an All-OAC First Team selection for a third straight year this past season.

The other three finalists are Mary Hardin-Baylor quarterback Kyle King, Bethel quarterback Jaran Roste, and North Central running back Ethan Greenfield.

The winner will be announced December 16 before the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl.