ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – The number two ranked Mount Union Purple Raiders beat Ohio Northern 35-0 on Saturday to stay unbeaten on the season.

View extended highlights above courtesy of Mount Union Athletics.

Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk threw for 163 yards and one touchdown on the day, while Wayne Ruby, Jr. led the team with 55 receiving yards and one score.

Running back Deandre Parker rushed 20 times for a game-high 133 yards and Tyler Echerverry put up 72 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown.

The Purple Raiders’ defense held Ohio Northern to just 131 total offensive yards and 11 first downs on the day, on their way to pitching their second shutout of the season.

Mount Union improves to 4-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference play with a road trip to Tiffin to take on Heidelberg coming next Saturday, October 7 at 1:30 p.m.