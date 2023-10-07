TIFFIN, Ohio (WKBN) – No. 2 ranked Mount Union went on the road and ran all over Heidelberg in a 41-3 win to improve to 5-0.

View highlights from the game in the video above.

The Mount Union offense ran for 270 yards on 38 rushing attempts, lead by DeAndre Parker’s 94 yards and one score.

Tyler Echeverry added 77 yards and two touchdowns, Darnell Williams ran for 74 yards and one touchdown while quarterback Braxton Plunk added 40 yards and a touchdown run.

Plunk also threw for 168 yards and a touchdown pass to Parker, who also hauled in 52 receiving yards in the win.

The Purple Raiders defense held Heidelberg to just 106 yards on 65 plays (1.63 yards per play) and held their opponent without a touchdown for the second straight week.

Mount Union improves to 5-0 on the season, 4-0 in conference play, and will return home next week to host Capital on Oct. 14.