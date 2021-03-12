Mount Union rolls in season opener

Geoff Dartt earned his first win as head coach of the Purple Raiders

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mount Union football team won its 33rd straight season opener with a 51-15 win over Muskingum Friday night.

The victory is the first for Geoff Dartt as head coach of the Purple Raiders.

Mount Union piled up 29 first downs and 596 yards of total offense.

Sophomore quarterback Braxton Plunk threw for 314 yards and six touchdowns. Senior wideout Jaden Manley caught five passes for 97 yards and three touchdown passes. Senior tailback Josh Petruccelli rushed for 108 yards on just 11 carries.

The Raiders return home to host John Carroll in an OAC game next Friday at 7 p.m. at Mount Union Stadium.