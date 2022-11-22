Mount Union senior quarterback senior Braxton Plunk has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the 2022 Gagliardi Trophy.

COLLEGEVILLE, Minnesota (WKBN) – Mount Union senior quarterback Braxton Plunk has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the 2022 Gagliardi Trophy. The award is given annually to the nation’s top all-around football player in NCAA Division III.

Plunk currently leads the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) and is among the top 5 nationally in every major quarterback statistical category, including second in passing touchdowns (41), passing yards (3,440) and points responsible for (270). Plunk leads one of the top offensive teams in the country (third in scoring offense).

Currently, Plunk ranks fifth all-time in both career passing touchdowns (116) and career passing yards (10,482) in the rich program history.

The Gagliardi Trophy finalists will be announced during a live show on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on D3football.com.