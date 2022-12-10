ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mount Union football team is heading to the Division III national championship for the 22nd time since 1993 after a 34-31 win over Wartburg in the national semifinals.

Trailing 31-28 with three minutes left, the Purple Raiders would march down the field and take the lead on a Tyler Echeverry two-yard touchdown run with 31 seconds left to give Mount Union a 34-31 lead.

Wartburg would turn the ball over on downs on their ensuing possession giving the Purple Raiders the win.

Quarterback Braxton Plunk threw for 396 yards and two touchdowns for Mount Union while Wayne Ruby Junior had eight catches for 103 yards and two scores.

Mount Union advances to the Stagg Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium against the winner of Mary Hardin-Baylor and North Central (IL).