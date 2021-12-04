Mount Union punches ticket to Division III semifinals

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mount Union is heading to the Division III national semifinals after topping Muhleberg (PA) Saturday afternoon 35-29 in overtime.

The Purple Raiders have reached the semifinals for the first time since 2018.

Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk hit Derrick Harvey Junior for the game-winning 14-yard touchdown reception in overtime.

Plunk threw for 465 yards and the touchdown on the day.

Josh Petruccelli ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Mount Union will play North Central (IL) next Saturday in the semifinals as a time and location to be announced Sunday.