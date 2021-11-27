Mount Union keeps rolling, tops Johns Hopkins in NCAA Second Round

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – #2 Mount Union’s unbeaten season remains alive after the Purple Raiders topped #15 Johns Hopkins 45-35 in the NCAA Division III Tournament Second Round.

Mount Union trailed 15-7 in the second quarter but rolled off 24 unanswered points to take the lead and not look back.

Quarterback Braxton Plunk threw for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

Three of those went to wideout Wayne Ruby.

Mount Union advances to the NCAA Quarterfinals (round of eight) for the 28th time in school history and will face No. 13 ranked Muhlenberg (Pa.) next Saturday at noon at a site to be announced Sunday.