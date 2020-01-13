Mount Union Head Coach Vince Kehres leaving Purple Raiders for Toledo

Kehres posted a record of 95-6 in seven seasons on the job and has led Mount Union to a pair of national championships in 2015 and 2017.

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mount Union Head Football Coach Vince Kehres is leaving the program after accepting a position on the football staff at the University of Toledo.

Kehres posted a record of 95-6 in seven seasons on the job and has led Mount Union to a pair of national championships in 2015 and 2017, seven NCAA playoff appearances, six Ohio Athletic Conference titles and five national championship game appearances. He is a three-time OAC Coach of the Year, three-time Lee Tressel Ohio College Coach of the Year and the Columbus Dispatch Ohio College Coach of the Year.

Prior to becoming head coach, he spent 13 seasons as an assistant football coach and eight as Mount Union’s defensive coordinator.

He has been a part of 12 of Mount Union’s 13 national championships as either a player (2) or coach (10).

A 1998 graduate of Mount Union, he was a four-year letterwinner (1994-97) at defensive end for the Purple Raiders, a member of two National Championship teams (1996 & 1997) and earned All-OAC honors during his senior year 1997.

In the coming the days, the University will begin the process of searching for a new head football coach. The institution expects to get the search underway promptly in order to ensure a smooth transition and continue its tradition of excellence.



